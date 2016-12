Stem Cells May Be Next Frontier for Diabetes Drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, the world’s biggest maker of drugs to treat diabetes, says it’s making progress on the long road to a potential cure.Novo’s stem cell research may enter clinical trials within five years, Chief Executive Officer Lars Rebien Sorensen said in an interview. The target is a lifelong form of diabetes in which the body’s defense system attacks and destroys cells that make insulin -- the hormone tasked with converting blood sugar into energy. “This will happen,” said Sorensen, who will retire in coming days after 16 years at the helm of the Danish drugmaker.