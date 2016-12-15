 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Stem Cells May Be Next Frontier for Diabetes Drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)



12/15/2016 7:20:42 AM

Novo Nordisk A/S, the world’s biggest maker of drugs to treat diabetes, says it’s making progress on the long road to a potential cure.

Novo’s stem cell research may enter clinical trials within five years, Chief Executive Officer Lars Rebien Sorensen said in an interview. The target is a lifelong form of diabetes in which the body’s defense system attacks and destroys cells that make insulin -- the hormone tasked with converting blood sugar into energy. “This will happen,” said Sorensen, who will retire in coming days after 16 years at the helm of the Danish drugmaker.

Read at Bloomberg


Bloomberg
   
Diabetes

