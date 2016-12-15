 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
FDA's Woodcock Speaks About One Of The Agency's Most Controversial Decisions



12/15/2016 7:19:06 AM

The Food and Drug Administration's approval of Sarepta Therapeutics' experimental drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy this year was one of the agency's most controversial decisions in recent history.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, director of FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, says it was part of a broader move toward patient-focused drug development, something she says is encapsulated in the newly passed 21st Century Cures Act.

