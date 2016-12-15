 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Glasses For Just $1? That Bargain Is Helping To Solve The World's Poor Eyesight



12/15/2016 7:15:55 AM

The World Health Organization found over 150 million people globally need glasses but don’t own a pair. People are especially affected in developing nations where the manufacturing cost is high and local opticians are few and far between.

The German NGO One Dollar Glasses is looking to tackle this problem with an inexpensive design that uses steel wire frames and polycarbonate lenses. The project has already made glasses for thousands of people in Malawi and helped create new jobs. "We don't want to make a profit," said One Dollar Glasses CEO Alex Armbruster. “They can make a living, and the idea is that we are establishing a social project. We want to bring jobs to Malawi.”

