 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Could Shoot Up in 2017



12/15/2016 7:01:10 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
It’s been a “ho-ho-hopeful” time of year for investors thus far in 2016, but not all stocks received the memo that President-elect Donald Trump green lit the typical Santa Claus rally ahead of schedule.

Small-cap stocks with businesses tied to the biotech industry, for instance, are experiencing Grinch-like behavior. That’s not to say all these forgotten tickers are naughty and won’t rally anytime soon.

The reality is that there are drags that can weigh these small-ca stocks down, from light analyst coverage, trumpeted competition and lengthy, costly drug trials.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 