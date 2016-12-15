|
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Could Shoot Up in 2017
12/15/2016 7:01:10 AM
It’s been a “ho-ho-hopeful” time of year for investors thus far in 2016, but not all stocks received the memo that President-elect Donald Trump green lit the typical Santa Claus rally ahead of schedule.
Small-cap stocks with businesses tied to the biotech industry, for instance, are experiencing Grinch-like behavior. That’s not to say all these forgotten tickers are naughty and won’t rally anytime soon.
The reality is that there are drags that can weigh these small-ca stocks down, from light analyst coverage, trumpeted competition and lengthy, costly drug trials.
comments powered by