80.5
Thousands of Men Take on
Johnson & Johnson
(
JNJ
) for Giving Them Man Boobs
Tweet
12/15/2016 6:24:57 AM
Men who have used Johnson & Johnson's Risperdal are preparing to sue the American company due to the breast-enlarging side effects of the drug prescribed for anxiety and bipolar disorder.
Risperdal leads to breast enlargement in men, a condition called gynecomastia. One of the men, Eddie Bible, claims that Johnson & Johnson did not disclose this crucial information about the drug on time. The side effects leading to gynecomastia were added on the label in 2006 -- a decade after the drug was launched and consumed by many teenagers like Eddie.
Read at
International Business Times
Read at
News Release
Read at
CNN
