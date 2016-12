Thousands of Men Take on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for Giving Them Man Boobs

Men who have used Johnson & Johnson's Risperdal are preparing to sue the American company due to the breast-enlarging side effects of the drug prescribed for anxiety and bipolar disorder.Risperdal leads to breast enlargement in men, a condition called gynecomastia. One of the men, Eddie Bible, claims that Johnson & Johnson did not disclose this crucial information about the drug on time. The side effects leading to gynecomastia were added on the label in 2006 -- a decade after the drug was launched and consumed by many teenagers like Eddie.