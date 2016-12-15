 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

This Biopharma Was One of Warren Buffett's Worst Bets for 2017



12/15/2016 6:21:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Of course, every investor makes mistakes, and even a legend like Buffett can't always get his stock picks right. Knowing that, let's take a closer look at three of Buffett's worst performing stocks in 2017 -- Sanofi, Mondelez International, and Liberty Global. Turning the ship around

It's been another tough year to be a shareholder of the French pharma giant Sanofi. The company continues to be held back by waning sales of blockbuster drugs like Plavix, Allegra, and Lantus. In addition, Sanofi stubbed its toe earlier in the year when it failed to acquire Medivation. As if all of that wasn't bad enough, the company's submission of a hopeful blockbuster drug -- Sarilumab -- was rejected by the FDA due to manufacturing issues.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 