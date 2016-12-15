|
This Biopharma Was One of Warren Buffett's Worst Bets for 2017
12/15/2016 6:21:15 AM
Of course, every investor makes mistakes, and even a legend like Buffett can't always get his stock picks right. Knowing that, let's take a closer look at three of Buffett's worst performing stocks in 2017 -- Sanofi, Mondelez International, and Liberty Global.
Turning the ship around
It's been another tough year to be a shareholder of the French pharma giant Sanofi. The company continues to be held back by waning sales of blockbuster drugs like Plavix, Allegra, and Lantus. In addition, Sanofi stubbed its toe earlier in the year when it failed to acquire Medivation. As if all of that wasn't bad enough, the company's submission of a hopeful blockbuster drug -- Sarilumab -- was rejected by the FDA due to manufacturing issues.
comments powered by