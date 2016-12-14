Illumina (ILMN), NRGene Release: Companies Collaborate To Accelerate Development Of New Molecular Breeding Tools For Cattle To Support Global Food Production

SAN DIEGO & NESS ZIONA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), the global leader in next-generation sequencing technology, and NRGene, a globally recognized leader in genome assembly and analysis, today announced a collaboration to develop new molecular breeding tools for cattle. As a first step, the companies also announced the completion of a high quality genome assembly of the Nellore cattle in conjunction with researchers at the Universidade Estadual Paulista in Brazil.

“We believe this reference genome will help Brazilian cattle breeders to dramatically improve local beef production and, more importantly, will provide insights about Nellore reproduction (fertility) and meat quality that can be used to add value to worldwide production.”

The companies will work together to sequence and assemble additional cattle individuals from different breeds to accelerate knowledge of genetic variation across all cattle breeds. This information will aid in the development of new commercial tools that can be used for genomic selection and other genomic technologies in cattle, helping to accelerate breeding programs to enhance global food (meat and milk) production efforts.

“We look forward to this next phase of our strategic collaboration with NRGene to accelerate global cattle breeding efforts through additional sequencing studies and, ultimately, the commercialization of improved genomic selection tools,” said Rob Brainin, Vice President and General Manager, Applied Genomics for Illumina. “Our greatly expanding understanding of the bovine genome will support numerous breeding programs worldwide, helping to improve production and consumer traits as well as to address global demand for safe, nutritious, healthy protein products.”

Nellore (bos indicus) is the most dominant zebu beef cattle breed for food production in the tropical regions of the world. The sequencing and assembly of its genome was completed using Illumina next-generation sequence data and NRGene’s cloud-based DeNovoMAGICTM 3.0 assembly software package. As more cattle genomes are generated, NRGene’s PanMAGICTM will be used to compare the complete genome sequences of multiple individual samples to capture the broad genomic diversity. This information will be used to design more efficient genotyping tools to support cattle breeding programs.

“Using technology from Illumina and NRGene has enabled us to develop an accurate assembly of a heterozygote genome for Nellore cattle in just two months,” said Jose Fernando Garcia, Professor, Universidade Estadual Paulista. “We believe this reference genome will help Brazilian cattle breeders to dramatically improve local beef production and, more importantly, will provide insights about Nellore reproduction (fertility) and meat quality that can be used to add value to worldwide production.”

The combination of NRGene’s and Illumina’s technologies has already been used for other agriculture projects to decode some of the most complex genomes including the hexaploid bread wheat, tetraploid heterozygote mango, octoploid heterozygote strawberry, along with dozens of new maize, soybean, cotton, and canola genomes.

“This bovine assembly further reveals the diversity in cattle via our expanding capabilities to deliver new tools for genotyping and breeding,” says Gil Ronen, CEO of NRGene. “The ultimate value in our technology is that it can be deployed to analyze and accelerate breeding across any agricultural species: crops, farm animals, and aquaculture.”

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.

About NRGene

NRGene is a genomic big data company developing cutting-edge software and algorithms to reveal the complexity and diversity of crop plants, animals, and aquatic organisms for supporting the most advanced and sophisticated breeding programs. NRGene tools have already been employed by some of the leading seed companies worldwide as well as the most influential research teams in academia. www.nrgene.com.

