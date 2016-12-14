Illumina (ILMN), NRGene Release: Companies Collaborate To Accelerate Development Of New Molecular Breeding Tools For Cattle To Support Global Food Production

Companies Complete High Quality Assembly of Nellore Cattle Genome in
Conjunction with Universidade Estadual Paulista
SAN DIEGO & NESS ZIONA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), the global leader in next-generation
sequencing technology, and NRGene, a globally recognized leader in
genome assembly and analysis, today announced a collaboration to develop
new molecular breeding tools for cattle. As a first step, the companies
also announced the completion of a high quality genome assembly of the
Nellore cattle in conjunction with researchers at the Universidade
Estadual Paulista in Brazil.
“We believe this reference genome will help Brazilian cattle
breeders to dramatically improve local beef production and, more
importantly, will provide insights about Nellore reproduction
(fertility) and meat quality that can be used to add value to worldwide
production.”
The companies will work together to sequence and assemble additional
cattle individuals from different breeds to accelerate knowledge of
genetic variation across all cattle breeds. This information will aid in
the development of new commercial tools that can be used for genomic
selection and other genomic technologies in cattle, helping to
accelerate breeding programs to enhance global food (meat and milk)
production efforts.
“We look forward to this next phase of our strategic collaboration with
NRGene to accelerate global cattle breeding efforts through additional
sequencing studies and, ultimately, the commercialization of improved
genomic selection tools,” said Rob Brainin, Vice President and General
Manager, Applied Genomics for Illumina. “Our greatly expanding
understanding of the bovine genome will support numerous breeding
programs worldwide, helping to improve production and consumer traits as
well as to address global demand for safe, nutritious, healthy protein
products.”
Nellore (bos indicus) is the most dominant zebu beef cattle breed
for food production in the tropical regions of the world. The sequencing
and assembly of its genome was completed using Illumina next-generation
sequence data and NRGene’s cloud-based DeNovoMAGICTM 3.0
assembly software package. As more cattle genomes are generated,
NRGene’s PanMAGICTM will be used to compare the complete
genome sequences of multiple individual samples to capture the broad
genomic diversity. This information will be used to design more
efficient genotyping tools to support cattle breeding programs.
“Using technology from Illumina and NRGene has enabled us to develop an
accurate assembly of a heterozygote genome for Nellore cattle in just
two months,” said Jose Fernando Garcia, Professor, Universidade Estadual
Paulista. “We believe this reference genome will help Brazilian cattle
breeders to dramatically improve local beef production and, more
importantly, will provide insights about Nellore reproduction
(fertility) and meat quality that can be used to add value to worldwide
production.”
The combination of NRGene’s and Illumina’s technologies has already been
used for other agriculture projects to decode some of the most complex
genomes including the hexaploid bread wheat, tetraploid heterozygote
mango, octoploid heterozygote strawberry, along with dozens of new
maize, soybean, cotton, and canola genomes.
“This bovine assembly further reveals the diversity in cattle via our
expanding capabilities to deliver new tools for genotyping and
breeding,” says Gil Ronen, CEO of NRGene. “The ultimate value in our
technology is that it can be deployed to analyze and accelerate breeding
across any agricultural species: crops, farm animals, and aquaculture.”
About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome.
Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA
sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the
research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for
applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health,
agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com
and follow @illumina.
About NRGene
NRGene
is a genomic big data company developing cutting-edge software and
algorithms to reveal the complexity and diversity of crop plants,
animals, and aquatic organisms for supporting the most advanced and
sophisticated breeding programs. NRGene tools have already been employed
by some of the leading seed companies worldwide as well as the most
influential research teams in academia. www.nrgene.com.
Illumina Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties, such as Illumina’s expectations regarding the launch of
any products. Among the important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking
statements are (i) our ability to further develop and commercialize our
instruments and consumables and to deploy new products, services, and
applications, and expand the markets, for our technology platforms; (ii)
our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (iii)
achievement and timing of the planned deconsolidation of GRAIL, Inc.’s
financial results in our financial statements; (iv) our ability to
successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products, or
businesses; (v) our expectations and beliefs regarding future conduct
and growth of the business and the markets in which we operate; (vi)
challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new
products and services; and (vii) the application of generally accepted
accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many
subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, together with other
factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or
in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time
of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not
intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm
analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the
progress of the current quarter.