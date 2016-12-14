Simulations Plus (SLP) Release: Company Releases ADMET Predictor Version 8.1

LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP), the premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that it has released Version 8.1 of its best-in-class ADMET Predictor™ molecular property prediction software.

Dr. David Miller, principal scientist and project leader for ADMET Predictor, said: “This update builds upon the significant refactoring of the version 8.0 release this past summer, with a particular focus on enhancements to better serve research groups working with large data sets. Key improvements include:

64-bit version is now available

Optimization of spreadsheet and model-building functions to improve efficiency

New drug design features in the MedChem Studio™ Module

Rebuilt toxicity models that are more broadly applicable

Streamlined modeling using the ADMET Modeler™ Module.”

John DiBella, vice president for marketing and sales for Simulations Plus, added: “The feedback from scientists working with ADMET Predictor 8.0 has been quite positive, as the stunning visualization features and integration with MedChem Studio provides them with a comprehensive platform for discovery research. We achieved a 10% increase in the number of standalone ADMET Predictor software units licensed in 1QFY17 versus the prior year, and the improvements in this new release should result in further adoption, as the ability to process large data sets quickly will help scientists effectively communicate results to colleagues and lead to informed decisions as projects progress.”

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc. is a premier developer of drug discovery and development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions. The company is a global leader focused on improving the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and outcomes of pharmaceutical and biotechnology agents. Our software is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.