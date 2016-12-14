Simulations Plus (SLP) Release: Company Releases ADMET Predictor Version 8.1

Update streamlines key processes to efficiently handle large data
sets
LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP), the premier provider of simulation
and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical
discovery and development, today announced that it has released Version
8.1 of its best-in-class ADMET
Predictor™ molecular property prediction software.
Dr. David Miller, principal scientist and project leader for ADMET
Predictor, said: “This update builds upon the significant refactoring of
the version 8.0 release this past summer, with a particular focus on
enhancements to better serve research groups working with large data
sets. Key improvements include:
-
64-bit version is now available
-
Optimization of spreadsheet and model-building functions to improve
efficiency
-
New drug design features in the MedChem
Studio™ Module
-
Rebuilt toxicity models that are more broadly applicable
-
Streamlined modeling using the ADMET
Modeler™ Module.”
John DiBella, vice president for marketing and sales for Simulations
Plus, added: “The feedback from scientists working with ADMET Predictor
8.0 has been quite positive, as the stunning visualization features and
integration with MedChem Studio provides them with a comprehensive
platform for discovery research. We achieved a 10% increase in the
number of standalone ADMET Predictor software units licensed in 1QFY17
versus the prior year, and the improvements in this new release should
result in further adoption, as the ability to process large data sets
quickly will help scientists effectively communicate results to
colleagues and lead to informed decisions as projects progress.”
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc. is a premier developer of drug discovery and
development software as well as a leading provider of both preclinical
and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory
submissions. The company is a global leader focused on improving the
ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and
outcomes of pharmaceutical and biotechnology agents. Our software is
licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and regulatory agencies
worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in
medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science,
biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading
software provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and
simulation. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.
