Bringing The Sexy (Back) To Medtech, AdvaMed Reveals
12/14/2016 9:23:34 AM
Underscoring the trend of digitization that is on an inexorable path to influence all segments in healthcare, a medtech lobby group announced Monday that it is launching a digital-focused sector within its organization.
Washington, D.C.-based AdvaMed, an industry association said that AdvaMed Digital will be dedicated to the needs of the “burgeoning digital health space.”
It’s a smart move by the medtech association to serve a growing sector within healthcare, one that is now interfacing with the traditional medtech industry to create smart, connected devices. For example, the sexy makeover of the humble blood pressure cuff into things like the connected Withings blood pressure monitor with the companion Health Mate app. Or even St. Jude Medical’s implantable pressure sensor that communicates wirelessly warning of worsening heart failure remotely.
