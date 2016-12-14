|
Level EX: Why The Future Of Endoscopic Simulation Looks Bright
12/14/2016 8:00:24 AM
Level EX, a company founded by Sam Glassenberg, promises to deliver the excellence of video game development to the field of surgical simulation, and the result is impressive. Their first mobile application Airway EX (Android | iOS) is designed to teach the fundamentals of diagnostic and interventional endoscopy in the airway. The application seamlessly guides you first through tutorials and then cases, reportedly based on real cases submitted by clinicians. You can even earn continuing medical education (CME) credits as you explore various cases.
