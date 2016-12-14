 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
MIT Scientists Unveil Radiation-free MRI Brain Imaging Tracer



12/14/2016 7:56:48 AM

Existing methods of spotting the presence of specific molecules in the brain requires using chemical or radioactive markers. These can have side effects for patients, at times be difficult to acquire and use, and they’re limited in their spatial and temporal resolutions. Now scientists at MIT have come up with an entirely new method of imaging molecules that uses targeted proteins and MRI to get a quality picture of activity inside the brain.

The proteins were designed to hold onto a peptide called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). CGRP is involved in migraines and inflammation, dilating blood vessels as it passes through. The protein/peptide packages are designed to open up when in the presence of proteases, the target molecules the researchers were looking for, and release the CGRP. Since the peptide is released wherever the proteases are present, nearby vessels begin to dilate. This change in blood flow can be spotted using MRI, revealing the location of the target protease molecules.

