SurgVision Displays Tumors During Surgery



12/14/2016 7:55:16 AM

At RSNA 2016 in Chicago, SurgVision, a Dutch firm, was showing off its intra-surgical molecular probe fluorescence imaging system designed for excising hard to spot tumors. The system relies on novel dyes attached to tumor-seeking antibodies and a multi-spectral fluorescence imaging camera to spot the dye within tissue.

The imaging system uses multiple cameras and an array of LEDs, both near-infrared and white light ones, to differentiate between normal tissue and tissue that has a concentration of the dye present. Near-infrared light is used to excite the dye and to produce fluorescence that the cameras can see. White light is used to capture the field of view in order to overlay the location of the tumor on top of it.

