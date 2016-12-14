 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Measuring Blood Flow From Conventional Color Doppler Ultrasound, EPFL Study



12/14/2016 7:53:41 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Measuring intravascular blood flow is currently only possible with invasive methods. Swiss researchers from École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and Geneva University Hospital decided to see whether color Doppler ultrasound data holds enough information to derive the velocity of blood flowing through a vessel. They created a mathematical model of the vessels and blood within, and how ultrasound interacts with them. The results are pretty impressive, though not accurate enough for clinical use, and point to the possibility of one day getting accurate blood flow gauging from existing hardware.

Here’s a video of the software processing color Doppler data from a conventional clinical ultrasound transducer:

Read at medgadget


comments powered by Disqus
medgadget
EPFL
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 