FTC’s Settlement With Blood Pressure App Developer Echoes Frustration With Misleading Claims
12/14/2016 7:50:41 AM
The Federal Trade Commission has reached a settlement with the marketers of an Instant Blood Pressure app sold in Apple and Google Play’s app stores. The agreement bars Aura Labs, which does business as AuraLife and AuraWare, and Aura Labs founder and co-owner Ryan Archdeacon from claiming that the app is as accurate as a traditional blood pressure cuff, the regulator said in a news release.
The FTC alleged that Aura Labs marketing pitch for the app noted that the app could be used to replace blood pressure cuffs and would be just as accurate as the traditional device.
