Should Big Pharma Spend More On Marketing Than R&D?



12/14/2016 7:47:57 AM

Nineteen. That’s the number of new drugs approved by the FDA thus far in 2016. With just over two weeks to go, there is little hope for a stellar year like 2015, which yielded 45 approvals.

What gives?

According to a new report by Deloitte’s Centre for Health Solutions, large biopharmaceutical companies are struggling to convert on their R&D investments.

By one measure, annual projected pharma R&D returns have decreased to 3.7 percent, down from 10.1 percent in 2010. Those numbers represent 12 large, publicly-traded biopharma companies tracked by Deloitte since 2010.

Read at MedCity News


