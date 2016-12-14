|
5 Trends Impacting Biotechs
12/14/2016 7:33:42 AM
The biotechnology sector has long been a place that big pharma turns to for innovation. But in recent years, the sector has stepped up its game and is launching small companies that offer big rewards. These changes are taking the industry into a golden age driven by exciting science and strong leadership.
The need for these companies has also reached a fever pitch as big pharma struggles to fill its pipeline through internal science alone and the pricing environment has changed the drug development game. Here's a look at the five trends driving emerging biotechs right now:
1. Really cool science
