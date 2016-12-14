 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Morning-After Pill To Be Made Available Without Prescription



12/14/2016 7:28:40 AM

People will be able to buy emergency contraception pills, also called "the morning-after pill," at local pharmacies without a prescription as early as next year, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said.

The agency confirmed it had received an application by a pharmaceutical company for a change to the status of the morning-after pill it produces from a prescription drugs to a non-prescription drug and that review procedures have been launched.

The applicant company was required to present safety data for the drug, an educational plan for pharmacists and instruction notes on the drug for review by a team of TFDA experts, said Chi Jo-feng, a senior technical specialist at the TFDA's Division of Medicinal Products.

Read at China Post


