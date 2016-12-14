|
Armed With IPO Cash, CRISPR Biotechs Grow Gene-Editing Tech
12/14/2016 7:12:17 AM
In early November, a group of researchers in Chengdu, China injected a human with cells modified using the heralded, yet still unproven, gene-editing technique known as CRISPR-Cas9. The milestone, while a preliminary step in a tiny trial, marked the first known use of the technology in humans, according to the scientific journal Nature.
Another human study involving CRISPR, proposed by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, is set to begin next year after securing a provisional green light from a federal panel in June.
