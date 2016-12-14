 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Yesterday Was New York, Today New Mexico Wants a Piece of the Biotech Hub Action



12/14/2016 6:06:39 AM

New Mexico’s bioscience research and business leaders are launching a new statewide initiative today to accelerate the state’s burgeoning biotechnology industry.

The GrowBio initiative aims to unite the public and private sectors around policies and incentives that could turn New Mexico’s biotechnology activity into a national powerhouse for new entrepreneurial endeavors, said Dr. Richard Larson, executive vice chancellor at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center.

Larson is a key leader in the effort, which has already produced a comprehensive report on New Mexico’s current biotechnology development and recommendations to grow it.



