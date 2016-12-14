 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Weakened Top Biotechs Stocks Saavy Investors Should Stock Up On



12/14/2016

Despite the turmoil caused by the U.S. presidential election this year, biotech stocks still sport some of the richest valuations in the market. Even so, there are a handful of compelling bargains within this highly coveted space that are worth checking out right now.

The biotech blue bloods Amgen, Biogen, and Gilead Sciences, for instance, are all trading well below their 52-week highs, perhaps creating a golden opportunity to buy these top stocks at a discount. Let's dig deeper to find out.

Read at Motley Fool


