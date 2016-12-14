|
Siemens Healthineers (SI)' $300 Million Expansion to Create Up to 700 New Jobs in Massachusetts
12/14/2016 5:45:36 AM
December 14, 2016
By Alex Keown, BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. – Siemens Healthineers (SI) plans to invest approximately $300 million into its Walpole, Mass. laboratory diagnostics manufacturing and research and development facility to increase its manufacturing footprint in the United States.
With the $300 million investment and expansion of the 500,000 square-foot facility, Siemens Healthineers, formerly Siemens Healthcare, will allow the company to hire up between 400 and 700 additional employees—which will double the number of people employed at the facility. The total hiring boom is expected to be completed by 2026, the company said. The $300 million investment is expected to be implemented over a four-year period, the company said.
“The expansion of the Walpole facility fits into the strategic growth plans for the company and allows us to increase our manufacturing footprint in the United States, the largest healthcare market in the world,” Bernd Montag, chief executive officer of Siemens Healthineers, said in a statement. “The laboratory instruments and reagents developed and manufactured at the Siemens Healthineers Walpole facility impact patients and healthcare providers across the globe.”
Renovations to the Walpole site are expected to begin in the next few weeks and the expansion is expected to begin in the summer of 2017, the company said in a statement this morning. The expansion to the facility will include renovations to manufacturing, warehouse, office and lab space. The new facility is expected to allow the company to meet product challenges, increase efficiency and reduce costs, the company said.
The Walpole site is the primary manufacturing facility for assays that run on the ADVIA Centaur family of immunoassay instruments, and for consumables for the company's molecular and blood gas testing instruments. The upgraded site will also manufacture assays to run on the immunoassay module of the Atellica Solution, which is currently under regulatory review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Franz Walt, president of Siemens Healthineers laboratory diagnostics, said the expansion is an opportunity to “leverage the local talent in the community to further our growth and expansion plans.”
The dedication of Siemens as a separate healthcare entity is part of two-year-old a growth strategy called Vision 2020. That strategy included shifting the healthcare business into a separately managed company within the company.
In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the SOMATOM Drive computed tomography (CT) system. The dual source scanner is designed to drive precision in diagnostic imaging across a wide range of clinical disciplines—from pediatrics and emergency medicine to cardiology and oncology, the company said at the time.
comments powered by