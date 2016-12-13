Celgene (CELG) Release: Company Increases Adoption Of Medidata Solutions, Inc. Clinical Cloud, Gaining Further Value From Implementation Of Medidata's Strategic Monitoring And Data Analytics Solutions

Medidata’s Machine Learning Capabilities Will Enable Celgene to
Access Actionable Scientific and Operational Insights, Accelerating
Clinical Development
Growing Partnership Underscores Celgene’s Commitment to Investing in
Best-in-Class Technology for Standardization Across R&D Organization
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based solutions for
clinical research in life sciences, today announced that Celgene
Corporation has expanded its adoption of the Medidata Clinical Cloud®
to include Medidata’s suite of strategic monitoring tools and data
analytics solutions. Building on Celgene’s selection of Medidata as its
enterprise technology partner in 2016, the global biopharmaceutical
company is now implementing additional Medidata capabilities and machine
learning tools to optimize clinical research processes, improve patient
outcomes and drive value-based, personalized healthcare.
“Our cloud technology and advanced,
data-driven analytics are helping Celgene—and a rapidly growing list of
life sciences companies worldwide—derive insights to better understand
disease, develop targeted therapies and make precision medicine a
reality, accelerating hope for patients with some of the most
difficult-to-treat illnesses.”
Leveraging the scale, agility and value provided by Medidata’s
end-to-end clinical trial platform, Celgene is instituting processes to
standardize data, effectively allocate trial resources and create
consistency that will enable the seamless integration of information
across its R&D programs worldwide. The addition of Medidata Centralized
Statistical Analytics (CSA), Medidata TSDV and Medidata Coder®
will further embed the Medidata Clinical Cloud within Celgene’s clinical
development organization, providing its clinical teams with immediate
insight into study site performance and data quality, and the tools to
reduce coding cycle times. Using Medidata’s platform and analytics
solutions more broadly will also help Celgene minimize risk, quickly
apply corrective actions to manage issues and reach pivotal milestones
sooner, ultimately speeding up trial timelines and reducing costs.
“Celgene is creating new pathways for collaboration and innovation
across healthcare, enabling a faster and more flexible approach to R&D,
and Medidata is proud to be a strategic partner in that effort,” said
Glen de Vries, Medidata’s president. “Our cloud technology and advanced,
data-driven analytics are helping Celgene—and a rapidly growing list of
life sciences companies worldwide—derive insights to better understand
disease, develop targeted therapies and make precision medicine a
reality, accelerating hope for patients with some of the most
difficult-to-treat illnesses.”
An integral part of Medidata’s cloud platform, CSA integrates patient
data from different sources and provides a comprehensive data
visualization tool for each subject participating in a clinical trial.
The advanced, machine-learning algorithms in CSA enable clinical trial
sponsors to uncover complex patterns in clinical trial data, rapidly
detect statistical anomalies and identify data quality issues. CSA also
provides end-to-end visibility, facilitating collaboration across study
teams and helping researchers focus resources where they are needed most.
