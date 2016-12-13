Celgene (CELG) Release: Company Increases Adoption Of Medidata Solutions, Inc. Clinical Cloud, Gaining Further Value From Implementation Of Medidata's Strategic Monitoring And Data Analytics Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, today announced that Celgene Corporation has expanded its adoption of the Medidata Clinical Cloud® to include Medidata’s suite of strategic monitoring tools and data analytics solutions. Building on Celgene’s selection of Medidata as its enterprise technology partner in 2016, the global biopharmaceutical company is now implementing additional Medidata capabilities and machine learning tools to optimize clinical research processes, improve patient outcomes and drive value-based, personalized healthcare.

Leveraging the scale, agility and value provided by Medidata’s end-to-end clinical trial platform, Celgene is instituting processes to standardize data, effectively allocate trial resources and create consistency that will enable the seamless integration of information across its R&D programs worldwide. The addition of Medidata Centralized Statistical Analytics (CSA), Medidata TSDV and Medidata Coder® will further embed the Medidata Clinical Cloud within Celgene’s clinical development organization, providing its clinical teams with immediate insight into study site performance and data quality, and the tools to reduce coding cycle times. Using Medidata’s platform and analytics solutions more broadly will also help Celgene minimize risk, quickly apply corrective actions to manage issues and reach pivotal milestones sooner, ultimately speeding up trial timelines and reducing costs.

“Celgene is creating new pathways for collaboration and innovation across healthcare, enabling a faster and more flexible approach to R&D, and Medidata is proud to be a strategic partner in that effort,” said Glen de Vries, Medidata’s president. “Our cloud technology and advanced, data-driven analytics are helping Celgene—and a rapidly growing list of life sciences companies worldwide—derive insights to better understand disease, develop targeted therapies and make precision medicine a reality, accelerating hope for patients with some of the most difficult-to-treat illnesses.”

An integral part of Medidata’s cloud platform, CSA integrates patient data from different sources and provides a comprehensive data visualization tool for each subject participating in a clinical trial. The advanced, machine-learning algorithms in CSA enable clinical trial sponsors to uncover complex patterns in clinical trial data, rapidly detect statistical anomalies and identify data quality issues. CSA also provides end-to-end visibility, facilitating collaboration across study teams and helping researchers focus resources where they are needed most.

