MedCision Release: Company To Speak At Roundtable, Host Logistics Hub And Exhibit At Phacilitate Cell And Gene Therapy Conference

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedCision, a leader in the automation of pre-clinical and clinical processes, today announced the company’s participation in Phacilitate Cell and Gene Therapy 2017, a conference with the most comprehensive cell and gene therapy agenda in the industry.

“In the cell therapy hub, we’ll demonstrate how medical facilities can best prepare for storage and handling of these materials and how best to solve the last mile challenges.”

Rolf O. Ehrhardt, MD, PhD and CEO of MedCision will be presenting at the Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain and Logistics Roundtable. In addition, members of the MedCision team will participate in the conference’s Cell Therapy Logistics Hub where they will be part of a team giving expert analysis on the supply chain and logistics of cell and gene therapies.

"Cell thawing, the last step a cellular drug product undergoes before doctors can administer it to patients, is the most important part of the post-manufacturing process," said Ehrhardt.

The Logistics Hub will be held from January 18-20, and located on the Upper Promenade. The roundtable will focus on the logistics needed to enable the widespread adoption of cell and gene therapy products by healthcare providers, and Dr. Ehrhardt will be presenting at 4:35 p.m. EST on Jan 19 in the Orchid CD. At the Logistics Hub, Samuel Kent, MedCision’s Chief Commercial Offer, will demo the ThawSTAR AT6 Automated Cell Thawing System with customizable thawing algorithms to improve post-thaw viability.

The conference runs from January 17-20, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency in Miami, Florida.

For more information about MedCision’s participation at the show, please contact Sam Kent sam@medcision.com or visit us at booth #115. For more information on the Cell & Gene Therapy World conference, visit http://www.bioleaders-forum.com.

