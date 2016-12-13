|
French Add To U.S. Concerns About Bayer (BAY) Contraceptive Implant
12/13/2016 9:30:11 AM
Women in France who have used Bayer's contraceptive implant Essure have launched a legal complaint about side-effects similar to a challenge already underway in the United States.
A Bayer spokeswoman declined to comment on litigation in France but said the company remained convinced that the implant was a good option for many women and that it offered a positive risk-benefit profile.
Thousands of complaints about the device in the United States in March prompted regulators to put the strongest safety warning label on the product and ask for a post-market study.
