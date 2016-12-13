|
"Neural Tourniquet" Uses Electrical Signals To Staunch Bleeding, Feinstein Institute For Medical Research Study
12/13/2016 7:48:29 AM
A recent advance in bioelectronic medicine may be able to stop internal or external bleeding by stimulating certain nerves in the brain using a “neural tourniquet.” Researchers from the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research (FIMR) believe the treatment could be used in battlefield medicine, emergency care, surgery, or post-partum treatments to treat or prevent hemorrhaging.
Bioelectronic research has reframed the approach to modern medicine by studying the body as a system of electrical grids, and treating chronic illness by manipulating signals that travel along the body’s circuitry. Recent research suggests that “electroceuticals” could work alongside pills and injected medicines to treat pain, inflammation, hypertension, or diabetes, reported Business Insider.
