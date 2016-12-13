 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Disney Research Software Turns Photos Into Digital Dental Impressions



12/13/2016 7:35:49 AM

Disney is much more than cartoons, toys, and amusement parks. The company runs a high tech research arm that often comes up with unusual and innovative devices and technologies that often have relevance to medical practice. The latest publicly announced project from Disney Research is a 3D reconstruction software that uses data gathered from photos or videos of people’s teeth to create accurate virtual models of those teeth.

