Could A Simple HDPE Cap Help Prevent Opioid Overdoses?
12/13/2016 7:22:58 AM
More than 52,000 Americans perished from drug overdoses in 2015, setting a new record, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta, GA). Prescription opioids accounted for a little more than 17,500 of those deaths. A number of measures must be taken to stem this epidemic, but Larry Twersky, CEO of TimerCap LLC (Moorpark, CA) claims that he has a simple, low-cost device that could help: A cap with a built-in liquid crystal display that automatically keeps track of the last time the vial was opened. “The TimerCap is one of the only opioid detection and prevention tools that is applied at the pharmacy level,” Twersky told PlasticsToday.
