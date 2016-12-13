|
3 Science-Backed Tips That Will Help You Finally Remember Everyone's Name
12/13/2016 7:18:50 AM
I once went to church with a friend of mine. He introduced me to his pastor. Then we went back again, about ten years later. We walked in the door, the pastor took one look at me, and said, "Hi, Stever! I hope all is well with you." Mind. Blown. When someone remembers your name ten years later, they have obviously proven themselves a person of discriminating taste and high expertise. So if you want to make that impression, there's no better way to do it than master the art of remembering people's names.
And there's no better way to learn to memorize than to turn to a master. That's why today's episode is based on an interview with memory expert Jonathan Levi. You can visit GetItDoneGuy.com/remember to learn more, but for now, I'll try to give you the rundown.
