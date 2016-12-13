 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
As Drug Approvals Dive In 2016, Returns On R&D Deteriorate



12/13/2016 7:13:55 AM

The global pharmaceuticals industry is set to win the lowest annual number of new drug approvals this year since 2010 and a new report on Tuesday suggests drugmakers' returns on research investment are deteriorating.

Only 19 new drugs have been approved in the key U.S. market so far in 2016 and, with less than three weeks to go, it is clear the full-year tally will be well down on 2015 and 2014's bumper haul of 45 and 41 new products respectively.

At the same time the profitability of drug research is being squeezed by steadily rising costs and increasing political pressure over the high prices of many modern medicines.

Read at Reuters


