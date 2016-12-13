|
After CEO Ouster, Interim Alexion (ALXN) Boss Says "We Need To Move On"
12/13/2016 7:01:55 AM
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, maker of one of the world’s most expensive medicines, announced this morning its chief executive officer and chief financial officer were departing amid an internal probe of the company’s sales and disclosure practices.
David Brennan, the former chief executive of AstraZenca and an Alexion board member, will serve as interim chief executive. David J. Anderson, the well-regarded former chief financial officer of Honeywell International, will assume the CFO role.
"One thing I feel about the culture of this company is how deeply people in the company feel about this mission of the company,” said Brennan in an interview, noting Alexion's focus on rare diseases. “We have no intention of changing that. We’re not looking at a change in strategy."
