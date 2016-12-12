FUJIFILM Visualsonics Release: Company Announces Health Canada Clearance For New High-Frequency Ultrasound Device For Humans

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM
VisualSonics Inc., a world leader in high-frequency ultrasound
imaging systems and subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., today
announced clearance from Health Canada for its Vevo® MD, the
world’s first Ultra High-Frequency (UHF) clinical ultrasound system. The
Vevo MD uniquely operates at much higher frequencies than any
conventional ultrasound system currently available. This allows medical
professionals to see sonograms with unparalleled image resolution—down
to 30 micrometers.
“Throughout its history, Fujifilm has been at the forefront of
extraordinary breakthroughs in healthcare. This powerful technology from
FUJIFILM VisualSonics is the latest in a long line of innovations,” said
Masayuki Higuchi, president & CEO, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. “With
unprecedented image resolution capabilities, Vevo MD will have
significant impact on the quality of care Canadian practitioners deliver
to patients.”
Vevo MD’s patented transducer technology is capable of operating in a
range of frequencies up to 70 MHz, a tremendous increase in resolution
compared to conventional ultrasound systems. The Vevo MD is designed to
play a role in a range of clinical application areas including
neonatology, vascular, musculoskeletal, dermatology, and other small
parts that are within the first 3 cm of the body. With the Vevo MD,
clinicians can observe tiny and highly detailed anatomy that has never
been seen before using ultrasound. This means a greatly enhanced
potential for diagnoses.
The technology was originally developed during the 1990’s at Sunnybrook
Health Sciences Centre (Toronto, Canada) in the laboratory of Dr. Stuart
Foster. FUJIFILM VisualSonics was founded in 1999 to develop
high-frequency ultrasound systems for preclinical use. The company has
continually refined the technology and it is now available for clinical
use. The Vevo MD represents a major accomplishment for the Canadian
health care sector. It is an example of the groundbreaking research
happening at Canadian hospitals that are transitioning through to the
commercialization process.
“It is gratifying to see the Vevo MD make its clinical debut in Canada
where Fujifilm partners with numerous world class hospitals,” said Diku
Mandavia, MD, FACEP, FRCPC, chief medical officer and senior vice
president, FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc. and FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A.,
Inc. “A trailblazing technology, Vevo MD offers Canadian clinicians
enormous potential to improve outcomes and change lives.”
To learn more about the Vevo MD and upcoming events showcasing this new
technology please visit www.sonosite.com/ca
or contact FUJIFILM VisualSonics at www.visualsonics.com.
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM VisualSonics, Inc., is a global leader in real time, in vivo,
ultra high frequency ultrasound and photoacoustic imaging systems. With
headquarters in Toronto, Canada and offices around the world, FUJIFILM
VisualSonics is represented globally across an integrated sales network.
FUJIFILM VisualSonics is recognized worldwide for providing cutting edge
imaging technologies for the advancement of preclinical research,
particularly in cardiovascular, oncology, neurobiology and developmental
biology areas. With the expansion of the product portfolio to include a
new clinical product, FUJIFILM VisualSonics now broadens their range of
imaging technologies across both preclinical and clinical markets.
FUJIFILM VisualSonics is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. and a
part of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. For more information, please go
to: www.visualsonics.com.
FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and
point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency
micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is
represented by 26 subsidiaries and a global distribution network in over
100 countries. SonoSite’s portable, compact systems are expanding the
use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively
bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For
more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation
and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including:
healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic
systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display
materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital
imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of
chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production
technologies.In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global
revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the
dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good
corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.