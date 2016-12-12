 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

The Past, Present And Future Of FDA Regulation Of LDTs



12/12/2016 7:38:57 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
It has been more than two years since FDA notified Congress of its intention to issue draft guidance on a proposed regulatory framework for the oversight by FDA of laboratory developed tests (LDTs). The draft guidance was published on October 3, 2014, and FDA received a plethora of public comment until the comment period ended in February 2015.

It’s worthwhile to reflect on the history preceding FDA’s controversial guidance, assess the current status of FDA enforcement, and offer our own guidance on how to prepare for eventual FDA enforcement to companies marketing high-risk LDTs.

Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 