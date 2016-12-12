|
Salveo Diagnostics Provides Tests To Better Understand Functioning Within The Gut
12/12/2016 7:36:42 AM
One of the Richmond area’s newest startups is founded on a very old idea.
More than 2,000 years ago, the Greek physician Hippocrates said, “All disease begins in the gut,” and two former Health Diagnostic Laboratory executives have taken that idea to heart.
Joe McConnell, HDL’s co-founder and former CEO and chief medical officer, along with HDL’s former laboratory director, Dan Hoefner, late last year launched Salveo Diagnostics, a Henrico County-based diagnostic laboratory company that provides tests to better understand functioning within the gut.
