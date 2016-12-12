|
Really? Children’s Putty Could Revolutionize Medical Devices?
12/12/2016 7:30:32 AM
Work at AMBER the Science Foundation Ireland-funded materials science research centre, hosted in Trinity College Dublin has found that adding graphene to silly putty has significant implications for the medical device market.
Silly putty or a silly story?
There’s nothing silly about this breakthrough. Researchers have used graphene to make the novelty children’s material silly putty (polysilicone) conduct electricity, creating extremely sensitive sensors.
