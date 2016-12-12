 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Really? Children’s Putty Could Revolutionize Medical Devices?



12/12/2016 7:30:32 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Work at AMBER the Science Foundation Ireland-funded materials science research centre, hosted in Trinity College Dublin has found that adding graphene to silly putty has significant implications for the medical device market.

Silly putty or a silly story?

There’s nothing silly about this breakthrough. Researchers have used graphene to make the novelty children’s material silly putty (polysilicone) conduct electricity, creating extremely sensitive sensors.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 