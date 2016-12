How Drugs Like Tylenol Are Saving The U.S. $102 Billion

From pain relievers to indigestion relief to toothpaste, many of the health products you use every day don't come from a pharmacist.These products, known collectively as "consumer healthcare," are part of a massive, $502 billion market, according to 2013 data from Accenture.Brian McNamara, the new CEO of the consumer healthcare branch of drug company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), recently told Business Insider that this market — especially over-the-counter drugs — help the US save a lot of money on healthcare.