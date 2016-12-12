|
Here’s What VCs And The Medtech Industry Don’t Want You To Know
12/12/2016 7:13:27 AM
The one thing venture capitalists and the medtech industry don’t want you to know is that innovation can sometimes be used as a manipulation to evade the law.
The industry can sometimes, even knowingly, be deceptive in three very specific ways. These are: lie to government agencies, underreport adverse events, blame the employees and consumer (victims). My goal as a federal whistleblower is to explain how these at times carefully crafted lies impacts each of you.
Whether you’re an employee, consumer, taxpayer or potential long-term shareholder you’re affected by fraud. And yet, there are ways of preventing it from happening again in the future.
comments powered by