3 Drugs Heading To The FDA Soon



12/12/2016 7:09:08 AM

It's incredibly difficult to usher a drug successfully through scientifically controlled clinical trials to the FDA, but when drug developers pull it off, the payoff for investors can be huge. At least that's what investors in Flexion Therapeutics, Kite Pharma , and Agios Pharma hope. All three of these companies are about to deliver their respective drugs to the FDA for approval next year, and if the FDA gives them a go-ahead, then these stocks could become top performers in 2017.

Targeting pain

If you suffer from osteoarthritis of the knee, then you know that the currently available treatment options are lacking. More than 5 million people are treated for osteoarthritis of the knee annually, but the benefits of quarterly corticosteroid injections fade within weeks.

Flexion Therapeutics may have developed a better alternative.

