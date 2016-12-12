 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Trump Win Could Boost Movement To Confer "Personhood" On Fertilized Eggs



12/12/2016 7:03:30 AM

The push to confer full “personhood” status on every fertilized human egg has been rejected by voters and lawmakers in state after state, including deep-red Mississippi.

But activists are cautiously hopeful that their cause could get a boost from Republicans who are about to assume leadership in Washington.

Georgia Representative Tom Price, who has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, has twice co-sponsored federal legislation that would define fertilized human eggs as legal persons — a move that would outlaw not just abortion, but also potentially birth control pills and other common methods of contraception.

