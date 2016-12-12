|
This Handheld Breast Scan Is Revolutionizing How Indians Detect Cancer
12/12/2016 6:55:34 AM
For 18-year-old Farheen Jahan, life took an ugly turn when she discovered a stiff growth in her breast. However, initial blood reports failed to detect anything serious. Later, in a health camp clinic set up in her locality in rural India she got herself scanned again with something called iBreastExam – a diagnostic tool designed to perform painless and radiation free breast scans, providing results instantly at the point of care.
The scan detected abnormal tissue in her breast. After an ultrasound and biopsy confirmed a malignant lump, she underwent an operation to remove the mass and today lives a healthy life.
