How Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Alum Helped AxoGen (AXGN) Survive Despite Not Having Millions in the Bank
12/12/2016 6:33:52 AM
Private investment in biotech has exploded in recent years. Every week, another $50 million startup seems to appear out of nowhere.
While those companies regularly make the news, they aren’t the norm. The path to financial stability and market awareness is usually much longer and far more convoluted.
AxoGen is a prime example. And as a product of its hurdles, the company is a treasure trove of lessons for how to creatively persevere through tough financial times, from layoffs to reverse mergers to courting angel investors.
