Booz Allen & Kaggle Release: Company Convene Data Scientists, Medical Community To Improve Cancer Screening Using Artificial Intelligence Through $1 Million Competition

Third Annual Data Science Bowl Calls On Amateur and Career Data
Scientists to Help Improve Cancer Screening Technology That Can Reduce
Lung Cancer Deaths By 20 Percent
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two out of every five people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer
during their lifetimes, according to the National
Cancer Institute (NCI). The same technology behind improved voice
assistants and credit card fraud detection—artificial intelligence—can
help improve cancer screening and save lives. Booz
Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) and Kaggle today
announced that the third annual Data
Science Bowl will inspire data scientists and medical communities
around the world to use artificial intelligence to improve lung cancer
screening technology. This year’s Data Science Bowl aligns to the call
of the Vice President’s “Cancer
Moonshot”, announced in January 2016, to unleash the power of data
to help end cancer as we know it. The 90-day Data Science Bowl
competition will award winners with $1 million in prizes. The funds for
the prize purse will be provided by the Laura
and John Arnold Foundation.
“Cancer is an intensely personal disease for so many of us: it hits
loved ones at home, colleagues at work and friends in our communities.
Improving cancer screening and treatment is among the most important
responsibilities we have in the next decade,” said Dr. Josh Sullivan,
senior vice president, Booz Allen Hamilton. “Artificial Intelligence and
human ingenuity can be powerful in the fight against cancer. Through
last year’s Data Science Bowl, hedge fund analysts who had no medical
experience created an algorithm that can review heart MRI images on par
with trained technicians, helping to better heart disease screening.
This year, data scientists—professional and hobbyists alike—can make a
difference in the lives of millions of people facing a cancer diagnosis.”
The 2017 Data Science Bowl: In Depth
-
Competition Aims to Improve Early Detection of Lung Cancer:
Low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans can reduce lung cancer deaths
by 20 percent, as demonstrated
in National Cancer Institute (NCI) sponsored screening trials.
This reduction would save more lives each year than any
cancer-screening test in history. However, there are significant
challenges as low-dose CT scans have a high false-positive rate,
creating patient anxiety and potentially leading to costly and
unnecessary diagnostic work like invasive biopsies that put patients
at risk for collapsed lungs and other complications. Reducing the
false positive rate is a critical step in making these scans available
to more patients.
-
Participants Will Use Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
to Scan Lung Images: Using a data set of anonymized
high-resolution lung scans provided by the Cancer Imaging Program of
the National
Cancer Institute, Data Science Bowl participants will develop
artificial intelligence algorithms that accurately determine when
lesions in the lungs are cancerous, and thereby dramatically decrease
the false positive rate of current low-dose CT technology.
-
Leading Health and Technology Organizations Join Booz Allen and
Kaggle: The competition receives additional sponsorship and
support from a number of leading health and technology organizations,
including the American College of Radiology, Amazon Web Services,
NVIDIA and many others. For a full list of sponsors, visit DataScienceBowl.com.
“The Data Science Bowl is an exciting opportunity for data scientist to
work with unique data sets that they wouldn’t have access to unless
conducting medical research,” said Anthony Goldbloom, CEO, Kaggle. “This
year’s competition has an especially important goal. By reducing the
false positive rate of low-dose CT scans, we can not only prevent
thousands of inaccurate lung cancer diagnoses, but also save lives
through critical early detection of cancer.”
To join the Data Science Bowl and the Kaggle community, visit DataScienceBowl.com.
Competitors can download the data set and participate in the competition
by registering on Kaggle.com.
For more information about past Data Science Bowl competitions, visit DataScienceBowl.com/Competitions.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has been at the forefront of strategy
and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides
management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading
Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the
globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to
solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of
consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery,
cybersecurity, engineering, and innovation expertise.
With international headquarters in McLean, Virginia, the firm employs
approximately 22,800 people globally, and had revenue of $5.41 billion
for the 12 months ended March 31, 2016. To learn more, visit BoozAllen.com.
About Kaggle
Kaggle is the world's largest online data science competition community.
With more than 760,000 active members across 194 countries, the Kaggle
community uses its diverse set of academic backgrounds to solve complex
data science problems. Working as individuals or in teams, the winning
competitors are awarded prizes and industry recognition for their
accomplishments.
