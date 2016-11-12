Booz Allen & Kaggle Release: Company Convene Data Scientists, Medical Community To Improve Cancer Screening Using Artificial Intelligence Through $1 Million Competition

Third Annual Data Science Bowl Calls On Amateur and Career Data Scientists to Help Improve Cancer Screening Technology That Can Reduce Lung Cancer Deaths By 20 Percent

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two out of every five people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The same technology behind improved voice assistants and credit card fraud detection—artificial intelligence—can help improve cancer screening and save lives. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) and Kaggle today announced that the third annual Data Science Bowl will inspire data scientists and medical communities around the world to use artificial intelligence to improve lung cancer screening technology. This year’s Data Science Bowl aligns to the call of the Vice President’s “Cancer Moonshot”, announced in January 2016, to unleash the power of data to help end cancer as we know it. The 90-day Data Science Bowl competition will award winners with $1 million in prizes. The funds for the prize purse will be provided by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.

“Cancer is an intensely personal disease for so many of us: it hits loved ones at home, colleagues at work and friends in our communities. Improving cancer screening and treatment is among the most important responsibilities we have in the next decade,” said Dr. Josh Sullivan, senior vice president, Booz Allen Hamilton. “Artificial Intelligence and human ingenuity can be powerful in the fight against cancer. Through last year’s Data Science Bowl, hedge fund analysts who had no medical experience created an algorithm that can review heart MRI images on par with trained technicians, helping to better heart disease screening. This year, data scientists—professional and hobbyists alike—can make a difference in the lives of millions of people facing a cancer diagnosis.”

The 2017 Data Science Bowl: In Depth

Competition Aims to Improve Early Detection of Lung Cancer : Low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans can reduce lung cancer deaths by 20 percent, as demonstrated in National Cancer Institute (NCI) sponsored screening trials. This reduction would save more lives each year than any cancer-screening test in history. However, there are significant challenges as low-dose CT scans have a high false-positive rate, creating patient anxiety and potentially leading to costly and unnecessary diagnostic work like invasive biopsies that put patients at risk for collapsed lungs and other complications. Reducing the false positive rate is a critical step in making these scans available to more patients.

Using a data set of anonymized high-resolution lung scans provided by the Cancer Imaging Program of the National Cancer Institute, Data Science Bowl participants will develop artificial intelligence algorithms that accurately determine when lesions in the lungs are cancerous, and thereby dramatically decrease the false positive rate of current low-dose CT technology.

Leading Health and Technology Organizations Join Booz Allen and Kaggle: The competition receives additional sponsorship and support from a number of leading health and technology organizations, including the American College of Radiology, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA and many others. For a full list of sponsors, visit DataScienceBowl.com.

“The Data Science Bowl is an exciting opportunity for data scientist to work with unique data sets that they wouldn’t have access to unless conducting medical research,” said Anthony Goldbloom, CEO, Kaggle. “This year’s competition has an especially important goal. By reducing the false positive rate of low-dose CT scans, we can not only prevent thousands of inaccurate lung cancer diagnoses, but also save lives through critical early detection of cancer.”

To join the Data Science Bowl and the Kaggle community, visit DataScienceBowl.com. Competitors can download the data set and participate in the competition by registering on Kaggle.com.

For more information about past Data Science Bowl competitions, visit DataScienceBowl.com/Competitions.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years. Today, the firm provides management and technology consulting and engineering services to leading Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits across the globe. Booz Allen partners with public and private sector clients to solve their most difficult challenges through a combination of consulting, analytics, mission operations, technology, systems delivery, cybersecurity, engineering, and innovation expertise.

With international headquarters in McLean, Virginia, the firm employs approximately 22,800 people globally, and had revenue of $5.41 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2016. To learn more, visit BoozAllen.com.

About Kaggle

Kaggle is the world's largest online data science competition community. With more than 760,000 active members across 194 countries, the Kaggle community uses its diverse set of academic backgrounds to solve complex data science problems. Working as individuals or in teams, the winning competitors are awarded prizes and industry recognition for their accomplishments.

