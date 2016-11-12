Cogmedix Release: Company Expands Medical Device Engineering Service Offering

WORCESTER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogmedix, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., announces expanded medical device engineering and compliance services. Cogmedix is compliant with 21 CFR 820.30 and ISO 13485:2003.

"Under our VP of Engineering, Paul Dunleavy, we are positioned to offer a wider variety of valuable engineering and compliance services within a unique business model," says Matt Giza, Executive VP and GM. "In addition to a core team of medical device engineers, we are able to leverage the engineering team at our sister company, Columbia Tech, and our vast Referral Alliance Network (RAN) of qualified engineering firms. Over the past decade, we've formed tight and unique relationships with these firms that allow us to better serve our clients."

Columbia Tech's engineering team has more than 40 engineers, including mechanical, electrical, and software engineers. Their RAN is comprised of more than a dozen engineering firms with unique engineering niches. This collective technical breadth allows their team to provide a cost-effective and comprehensive product development experience. Cogmedix has positioned itself to combine best-of-breed resources and services tailored to customer product development and time to market needs.

Giza says, "New and existing customers have expressed interest in having medical device engineering services managed by the same partner performing product validation and manufacturing in general. This idea makes great sense, as it promotes single-point accountability, which streamlines overall resource management and improves time to market."

Chris Coghlin, President and CEO of the Coghlin Companies, says, "We are very proud of the talented team and innovative service model we are continuing to strengthen and expand. This accessibility to compliant, focused engineering through a single point of contact accelerates time to market and dramatically increases the likelihood of commercialization success."

About Cogmedix

Cogmedix is a team of talented Caring Associates that brings OEM medical technology to life. Providing turnkey medical device manufacturing services to a broad range of medical and dental OEMs, Cogmedix delivers high-quality products to market with compliance, competence, and commitment. Cogmedix provides a high level of flexibility in product launch and demand management and aligns itself with innovative companies that maintain similarly high standards in honesty and integrity. Cogmedix is a subsidiary of Coghlin Companies, Inc., a privately held concept-to-commercialization firm spanning four generations. Visit Cogmedix and sign up for the e-Newsletter at www.cogmedix.com.

