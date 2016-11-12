Aortica Release: Company Appoints Three New Members To Scientific Advisory Board

Company expands number of Board Members from Three to Six
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aortica Corporation today announced that it has recently appointed three
new members to its Scientific Advisory Board, increasing the number of
board members from three to six. These physicians join Drs. Frank J.
Veith, Juan C. Parodi, and Stéphan Haulon, all of whom are currently
serving on the board.
“We feel extremely
lucky to have the tremendous leadership expertise and experience that
our board brings to the table. This team has already made enormous
contributions, and I am confident they will continue to help our efforts
to build value for our AortaFit technology platforms.”
Aortica’s new Scientific Advisory Board members are Drs. Timothy Resch,
Chairman at the Vascular Center in Malmö; Zachary M. Arthurs, Chief of
Vascular Surgery at San Antonio Military Medical Center; and Matthew
Eagleton, Vascular Surgery Director at Cleveland Clinic. “All three of
our newest Board members are thought leaders and experts in the field of
vascular surgery and bring talent, expertise and experience to the
table,” stated Aortica CEO Tom Douthitt. “We are very fortunate to have
them on our team as we continue our commitment to simplifying
Fenestrated EVAR (FEVAR) and advancing the science of Personalized
Vascular Therapy.”
Dr. Resch took an early interest in vascular surgery and endovascular
techniques and started working with Professor Krassi Ivancev in 1995.
After finishing his general surgery residency, he completed the Margret
A. Smith fellowship in aortic surgery under the guidance of Dr. Roy
Greenberg. He has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and book
chapters in the field of vascular surgery and has been an investigator
in several endovascular aortic repair trials.
Zachary M. Arthurs, MD, is a well-respected general and vascular surgeon
at the busiest inpatient medical facility in the Department of Defense.
He is skilled in endovascular techniques to treat vascular trauma as
well as aortic aneurysms and incorporates advanced imaging modalities in
his practice.
Matthew Eagleton, MD, is a vascular surgeon in the Department of
Vascular Surgery of the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart and
Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Eagleton’s special interests
include endovascular and open surgery for complex aortic disease
including aortic aneurysms and aortic dissection, aneurysm pathogenesis,
pediatric and congenital vascular disease and vessel wall matrix
remodeling.
About Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Disease
Each year approximately 525,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with
abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). An aneurysm is a large bulge in the
aorta (the largest artery in the human body). It can gradually expand
over time—without any symptoms—until it bursts, causing massive internal
bleeding that results in death if not treated at a specialized center
immediately. For years, major open surgery was the only treatment
option, which is risky due to its complicated nature and because it
carries a 3.0% mortality rate within 30 days of surgery.
About Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) & Fenestrated EVAR (FEVAR)
In the 1990’s, a new technique for controlling aneurysms was developed
using a graft inserted through the femoral arteries. This technique is
called endovascular
aneurysm repair
(EVAR). EVAR is significantly less invasive than open surgery and is
associated with a mortality rate six times lower. Patients recover
faster, leave the hospital sooner, and return to activities of normal
daily life more quickly. Consequently, EVAR has become the gold standard
for treatment of AAA disease. Unfortunately, approximately 40% of
patients are not candidates for EVAR because their aortic anatomy is
structured in a manner that does not allow an endograft to be anchored
properly without blocking blood flow to vital organs. These patients
face either open surgery or may be treated sub-optimally with standard
EVAR. FEVAR involves placing reinforced, radiopaque holes (or
fenestrations) in the endograft that align with branch arteries. This
allows the physician to place the graft higher up in the aortic anatomy
allowing for reliable anchoring and secure seal, while preserving blood
flow to vital organs.
About Aortica Corporation
Aortica Corporation was founded to design, manufacture, and market tools
for treatment of patients with AAA disease who have aortic anatomy that
limits their treatment options. Aortica is dedicated to simplifying
Fenestrated EVAR (FEVAR), and advancing the science of Personalized
Vascular Therapy.
For further information on Aortica, visit the company’s website at www.aorticacorp.com