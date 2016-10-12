OncoImmune Release: Biopharma Announces Series A Financing

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncoImmune, Inc. today announced that is has closed on a $15.0 million
Series A round of fundraising led by 3E Bioventures Capital (“3E”).
The new capital will be used primarily to develop a novel clinical stage
asset targeting the CD24-Siglec pathway that regulates host inflammatory
response to tissue injuries, which has broad implications in the
pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases, cancer and graft-versus-host
disease (GvHD). OncoImmune will continue clinical testing of its lead
clinical product, CD24Fc, in a Phase II trial for the prevention of
acute GvHD following myeloablative allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell
transplant. CD24Fc has received orphan drug designation for GvHD in both
the US and Europe. The funding will also support development of other
immuno-oncology (IO) assets with a focus on solid tumor targeting
monoclonal antibodies, cancer vaccines, and immunotherapy-related
adverse events.
“We are very excited that the new funding will allow us not only to move
our clinical stage product forward, but also to further develop our rich
IO pipeline,” said Yang Liu, OncoImmune CEO and cofounder.
“OncoImmune is driven by good science,” said Karen Liu, Partner of 3E.
“We are excited to support development of this first in class product
targeting negative regulation of innate immunity.”
About OncoImmune, Inc.
OncoImmune (www.oncoimmune.com)
is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is
actively engaged in the discovery and development of novel
immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmune diseases.
OncoImmune entered into a license and option agreement in 2016 with
Pfizer Inc. regarding ONC-392, a pre-clinical IO program. OncoImmune is
based in Rockville, Maryland.
About 3E Bioventures Capital.
3E Bioventures Capital (www.3ebiovc.com)
is a China-US based healthcare focused venture investment firm. 3E seeks
to invest in transformative innovations, focusing on novel therapeutics
and the cross-disciplinary innovations between biotech and IT.