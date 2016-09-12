ICP Medical LLC Release: Company Adds Wheelchair Disinfecting Ultraviolet Enclosure To Portfolio Of Infection Control Products

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICP Medical LLC, a leader in infection control and prevention products
for healthcare providers, recently announced an agreement with
UV-Concepts, Inc., to sell and distribute its UV (ultraviolet)
wheelchair disinfecting enclosure (UVE). The enclosure is the newest
addition to ICP Medical’s array of infection control and prevention
products already in use in hospitals and medical facilities throughout
the United States and the world.
“That presents an enormous opportunity for us to
help improve the infection compliance of healthcare facilities, reduce
risk to employees, and minimize the costs surrounding deadly
infections”
The disinfecting UV-Enclosure, which features a small 21 sq. ft.
footprint, allows a wheelchair to be rolled inside, where UV lights aid
in disinfection in as little as 45 seconds. Studies have shown that the
cursory wiping of high-touch surfaces with traditional disinfectants may
actually spread localized contaminants, such as C. diff or MRSA, over a
wider area. Plus, the manual requirements associated with the
application of a spray and wipe method requires workers to bend over or
kneel to reach some of these areas, increasing the risk of repetitive
on-the-job injury.
“With most hospitals lacking a consistent wheelchair disinfection
protocol, we have found that this enclosure fills that gap perfectly
while improving the efficiency and safety of healthcare workers,”
commented Brian Sanders, president of ICP Medical. According to
UV-Concepts, data shows that up to 47% of wheelchairs are infected with
clostridium difficile. “That presents an enormous opportunity for us to
help improve the infection compliance of healthcare facilities, reduce
risk to employees, and minimize the costs surrounding deadly
infections,” added Sanders.
ICP Medical LLC’s Rapid Refresh™ product line is a proprietary brand of
infection control and prevention products aimed at reducing the number
of hospital associated infections through increased compliance.
About ICP Medical, LLC
ICP Medical, LLC (www.icpmedical.com)
is a leading infection control and prevention manufacturer serving
hospitals and medical facilities throughout the United States and the
world. Its mission is to help its customer partners reduce the spread of
infection, provide a higher level of patient care, protect their
employees, and lower the costs of delivering their services by focusing
on compliance.
For more information, contact the ICP Medical Sales Team at (314)
429-1000, toll free at (800) 405-3044 or sales@icpmedical.com.