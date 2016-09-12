ICP Medical LLC Release: Company Adds Wheelchair Disinfecting Ultraviolet Enclosure To Portfolio Of Infection Control Products

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICP Medical LLC, a leader in infection control and prevention products for healthcare providers, recently announced an agreement with UV-Concepts, Inc., to sell and distribute its UV (ultraviolet) wheelchair disinfecting enclosure (UVE). The enclosure is the newest addition to ICP Medical’s array of infection control and prevention products already in use in hospitals and medical facilities throughout the United States and the world.

“That presents an enormous opportunity for us to help improve the infection compliance of healthcare facilities, reduce risk to employees, and minimize the costs surrounding deadly infections”

The disinfecting UV-Enclosure, which features a small 21 sq. ft. footprint, allows a wheelchair to be rolled inside, where UV lights aid in disinfection in as little as 45 seconds. Studies have shown that the cursory wiping of high-touch surfaces with traditional disinfectants may actually spread localized contaminants, such as C. diff or MRSA, over a wider area. Plus, the manual requirements associated with the application of a spray and wipe method requires workers to bend over or kneel to reach some of these areas, increasing the risk of repetitive on-the-job injury.

“With most hospitals lacking a consistent wheelchair disinfection protocol, we have found that this enclosure fills that gap perfectly while improving the efficiency and safety of healthcare workers,” commented Brian Sanders, president of ICP Medical. According to UV-Concepts, data shows that up to 47% of wheelchairs are infected with clostridium difficile. “That presents an enormous opportunity for us to help improve the infection compliance of healthcare facilities, reduce risk to employees, and minimize the costs surrounding deadly infections,” added Sanders.

ICP Medical LLC’s Rapid Refresh™ product line is a proprietary brand of infection control and prevention products aimed at reducing the number of hospital associated infections through increased compliance.

