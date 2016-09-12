Ablexis Release: Company Announces Perpetual License Of The Alivamab Mouse To Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ablexis, LLC announced today that it has entered into a non-exclusive, perpetual license agreement with the Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute (Tri-I TDI) in New York City to provide access to the AlivaMab Mouse for antibody drug discovery and development. This agreement provides the Tri-I TDI with its own colony of AlivaMab Mouse and broad rights to use the AlivaMab Mouse for antibody drug discovery and development.



“Ablexis is pleased to provide the Tri-I TDI access to the AlivaMab Mouse through this non-exclusive license, for which Ablexis will receive an eight-figure payment,” said Larry Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ablexis. “The AlivaMab Mouse is the only transgenic animal with both immunoglobulin transgene function and variable gene repertoire optimized to meet the challenges of both antibody drug discovery and antibody drug development. The reliability and ease of use resulting from this unique and advanced design has made the AlivaMab Mouse the next-generation antibody drug discovery platform of choice for the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.”

The Tri-I TDI is a cooperative endeavor of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Rockefeller University, and Weill Cornell Medicine that collaboratively discovers small molecules and biologics, for “proof of concept” studies that determine which drug candidates can successfully alter the course of a disease. The Tri-I TDI links researchers in basic and clinical science with experts in drug discovery from the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, with the goal of more efficiently translating discoveries into therapies for disease.

Ivo Lorenz, Ph.D., Vice President of Biologics at the Tri-I TDI, is “thrilled that the Tri-I TDI now has access to the AlivaMab Mouse platform, which may significantly expedite the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies originating from the discoveries of investigators in the Tri-Institutional community.”

“This agreement with Ablexis opens up new opportunities for innovation in our community,” said the Chief Executive Officer of the Tri-I TDI, Michael Foley, Ph.D. “We are delighted that the AlivaMab Mouse platform can now be applied to the breakthrough scientific findings of our investigators to discover new drugs. This has the potential to accelerate the rate with which we can bring new therapies to patients.”

About The Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute

The Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute (Tri-I TDI) is a partnership of three world-renowned scientific and medical institutions — Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Rockefeller University and Weill Cornell Medicine. A novel partnership of academic institutions, the Tri-I TDI links researchers in basic and clinical science with experts in drug discovery from the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, with the goal of more efficiently translating discoveries into therapies for disease. Launched in 2013 in New York City the Tri-I TDI focuses on the early stages of developing compounds and biologic agents, and conducts “proof of concept” studies needed to demonstrate that drug candidates can successfully alter the course of a disease. To learn more, visit www.tritdi.org.

About Ablexis, LLC

Ablexis, LLC created and commercializes the AlivaMab Mouse technology, a unique next-generation transgenic mouse platform for human therapeutic antibody discovery. Ablexis has announced non-exclusive licensing of the AlivaMab Mouse technology to multiple top global pharmaceutical companies and continues making the AlivaMab Mouse available via non-exclusive licenses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Burlingame, California; more information can be found by visiting the company’s website at www.ablexis.com.