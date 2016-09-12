 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Mylan (MYL)'s CEO Is Right—Pharma's Price Hikes Could Ultimately Lead To Some Good



12/9/2016 8:12:36 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
From within or without, change may actually be coming.

Mylan CEO Heather Bresch has offered an… interesting take on her company’s widely-slammed decision to hike the price of the live-saving EpiPen by more than 400% over a decade: You’re welcome.

“I absolutely believe that if EpiPen had to be the catalyst to show this window of what families are facing in a high-deductible plan…then it would have been worth it,” the controversial big pharma chief told attendees at the Forbes Healthcare summit on Thursday. Bresch also said that she and her company take “full responsibility” for the price hike.

Read at Fortune


comments powered by Disqus
Fortune
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 