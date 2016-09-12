|
Mylan (MYL)'s CEO Is Right—Pharma's Price Hikes Could Ultimately Lead To Some Good
12/9/2016 8:12:36 AM
From within or without, change may actually be coming.
Mylan CEO Heather Bresch has offered an… interesting take on her company’s widely-slammed decision to hike the price of the live-saving EpiPen by more than 400% over a decade: You’re welcome.
“I absolutely believe that if EpiPen had to be the catalyst to show this window of what families are facing in a high-deductible plan…then it would have been worth it,” the controversial big pharma chief told attendees at the Forbes Healthcare summit on Thursday. Bresch also said that she and her company take “full responsibility” for the price hike.
comments powered by