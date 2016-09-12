VWR International, Inc. (VWR) Release: Company Acquires Seastar Chemicals Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- VWR (NASDAQ: VWR), the leading global independent provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers, announced today that it has acquired SEASTAR CHEMICALS Inc., a manufacturer of high purity reagents used in the global research, laboratory and microelectronics industries. SEASTAR is a worldwide quality leader in manufacturing ultra-pure acid and base products used for detecting trace elements for environmental, food and semiconductor analysis and testing.

"SEASTAR's leading products paired with their dedication to safety, quality, and innovation make them a strong fit for VWR," said Manuel Brocke-Benz, President and CEO of VWR. "Their unique manufacturing capabilities and ultra-high purity product lines will allow us to better serve our customers."

Headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, SEASTAR was founded in 1987 and supports customers around the globe. SEASTAR utilizes proprietary purification technology, advanced analytical techniques and a highly customized bottling process to maintain ultra-high purity levels across their product portfolio.

Financial details of this acquisition remain confidential.

About VWR



VWR (NASDAQ: VWR), headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, is the leading global independent provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers. With sales in excess of $4.3 billion in 2015, VWR enables science for customers in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, education, government and healthcare industries. With more than 160 years of experience, VWR has cultivated a value proposition delivering product choice, operational excellence and differentiated services to improve our customers' productivity from research to production. VWR's differentiated services provide innovative, flexible and customized solutions from scientific research services to custom-manufactured chemical blends. Our dedicated team of more than 9,300 associates is focused on supporting scientists, medical professionals and production engineers to achieve their goals.

For more information on VWR, please visit www.vwr.com.

