Here’s 2017 Biopharma Sales Projections, But Trump Might Have Other Plans
12/9/2016 8:02:24 AM
Now that we know who’s taking the White House, it’s a lot easier to predict the year ahead in biotech and pharma, EP Vantage writes in the foreword of its 2017 Preview report.
Or so we thought.
On Wednesday, Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ Donald Trump told the publication that he didn’t like the where the market was heading.
“I’m going to bring down drug prices,” said President-Elect Trump, according to the interview transcript.
