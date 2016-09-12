|
Why Human Skin Doesn’t Leak, Imperial College London Scientists Reveal
12/9/2016 7:52:41 AM
Our skin might give us grief sometimes, but one thing we can always depend on it to do is not start indiscriminately leaking blood and sweat everywhere - despite the fact that we’re shedding roughly 500 million cells every 24 hours.
Yep, somehow we replace our entire outer layer of skin every two to four weeks, but it never leaks, and now scientists say they’ve figured out why - it’s made of a unique arrangement of shapes called tetrakaidecahedrons, which never leave a gap, even as individual cells are sloughed away.
